The Georgia River Network is letting the good times roll with its latest fundraiser.
The Athens-based nonprofit, whose mission is to preserve and protect the state’s rivers, will host the Mardi Gras Masquerade Feb. 16 (Fat Tuesday) from 5 to 7 p.m. to support the work to protect the Okefenokee Swamp from mining.
An in-person bonfire party will take place at the Conklin farm property in Sandy Springs and will include music from Rob Jordan. The bonfire will be live-streamed, and an online raffle will also be live-streamed on Facebook starting. Raffle ticket purchases close at 6 p.m., and the drawing is at 6:45 p.m.
Raffle tickets are $5 each, and the winner will receive a green Vibe Yellowfin fishing kayak courtesy of Vibe Kayaks. Bonfire tickets are $50 and include a cool gaiter/mask and 10 raffle tickets.
Bonfire party tickets are $50 and include Mardi Gras masks and beads, Terrapin beer, sacks of Georgia peanuts and a Mardis Gras king cake. Costumes are welcome, and a king and queen will be crowned, with the winners receiving an R.E.M. prize package.
To buy raffle tickets, visit https://bit.ly/39Cves4. To purchase bonfire tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2L7rFAD. To view the live-stream on Facebook, visit https://bit.ly/3r5EFGi. For more information on the Network, visit www.garivers.org. To view a video on the Okefenokee, visit https://bit.ly/36sWojd.
