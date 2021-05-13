A year after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sandy Springs’ annual Take it to the River Lantern Parade is returning to Morgan Falls Overlook Park June 5.
Pre-parade festivities will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot (460 Morgan Falls Road) and will include food, entertainment and children’s activities. The parade will start at 9:15 p.m. to make its way down to the park, where participants can view some floating lanterns on the river.
The public is invited, and all are encouraged to bring their own lanterns. Anyone needing a lantern can pick up a lantern kit at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market May 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to noon Globe lantern kits, illuminated parasol kits, swallowtail butterfly lantern kits and easy-accordion lantern kits will be for sale, priced at $5 to $30.
Ace Hardware (6348 Roswell Road) and High Country Outfitters (3960 Roswell Road) will also sell kits, and a free template also is available to download from the city’s website (sandyspringsga.gov).
Flying pig lanterns will also be available to purchase at all those locations. Participants who make a flying pig lantern get to march in the front of the parade with Sanderson, the city’s official flying pig lantern.
“Hang onto your flying pig lantern and you can also join Sanderson at the Sparkle Parade that kicks off the holidays at City Springs,” a news release stated.
The flying pig, the city’s mascot, originated from former Mayor Eva Galambos being told by then-State Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, that “pigs will fly” when Sandy Springs became a city, prior to its incorporation in 2005, though Fort denies it.
Parking and shuttle service for the parade will be available along Morgan Falls Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RUo2ks.
