The city of Sandy Springs is celebrating its parks through Kids to Parks Day, but in a virtual way, especially at a time when residents are asked to shelter in place.
In honor of the 10th anniversary of the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day, the city is hosting not just a one-day event but five days of activities, May 12 through 16. But this year the city is encouraging families to help bring what they love most about their favorite parks to their homes.
Families are encouraged to visit the city’s website at http://spr.gs/parkstokids and download two activities each day May 12 through 15. May 16, they can join the nationwide celebration with four activities.
“Until we all feel that we can gather in person safely, we will continue to find creative solutions to celebrate our recreation areas, and at a safe distance, enjoy a little sunshine and fun outdoor activities,” Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry said in a news release.
For more information about the National Kids to Parks Day, visit https://kidstoparks.parktrust.org/.
