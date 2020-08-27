Hey dog owners! The city of Sandy Springs is inviting you to bring your pooch to its inaugural Paws and Pastries social event Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morgan Falls Dog Park.
This socially distanced affair hosted by the city’s recreation and parks department “will be PAW-some for four-legged friends,” a news release stated. It will include dog treats, tennis balls and pastries. Admission is free but registration is required because spots are limited to allow for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located at 100 Morgan Falls Road, the dog park provides two fenced-in areas separating the small pups from the big dogs. Participants are asked to bring their furry friend’s bowl and water to minimize sharing between dogs. All human participants are required to wear a mask.
To register, visit registration.sandyspringsga.gov.
