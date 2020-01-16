After spending several years at Spalding Drive Charter Elementary School, the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department is moving its annual Daddy Daughter Dance to City Springs.
Entering its 11th year, the event is set for Feb. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. as a prelude to Valentine’s Day. It will include dancing to music from both dad’s (and father figures) and their daughter’s favorite playlists provided by a DJ. There also will be activities, including dance contests, musical games and snacks and refreshments.
Participants can make a keepsake photo, get door prizes and a goody bag for each girl. The attire for fathers and daughters is business casual to semiformal.
City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. Tickets are $35 per daddy-daughter duo in advance and $40 at the door, with a $10 charge for multiple daughters. Tickets are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis by Jan. 31 or until the event is full, whichever comes first.
To register, visit registration.sandyspringsga.gov and click “Events” or go to City Hall at City Springs weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov.
