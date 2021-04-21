After hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed Daddy-Daughter Dance for the past 11 years, the city of Sandy Springs is letting moms and sons get into the act Mother’s Day weekend with its inaugural Mother-Son Dance May 8.
Hosted by the city’s recreation and parks department, the event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the terrace-level room in City Springs’ conference center at. It will include dancing, games, snacks, refreshments and door prizes. Each boy will also receive a souvenir photo and goody bag.
“For more than 11 years, we’ve hosted an annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, which has grown in popularity over the years. We thought it fair to provide the same experience for our moms and sons,” Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry said in a news release.
Attire is business casual to semiformal, and tickets are $35 per mother-son duo in advance and $40 at the door. There is an additional fee of $10 for each additional son. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/32I3sWF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.