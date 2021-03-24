On select weekends through Aug. 21, the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department will host outdoor children’s/families’ events as part of its Wild Explorers program, which was launched last year.
The program gives families a chance to learn more about the environment while having fun. More events will be added this spring and summer. All these events are free, but pre-registration is required. Most events also include a craft-making component.
Here’s a rundown of the events (all times are 1 to 3 p.m.):
♦ March 28: Plant a Seed (Morgan Falls Overlook Park pavilion lawn) – Learn about parts of a seed and pollination.
♦ April 18: Earth Day Celebration – Renewable Energy (Overlook Park dam) – Learn about renewable energy at Sandy Springs’ own hydroelectric dam.
♦ April 25: Heron Rookery Viewing and Bird Craft (Overlook Park dam boat launch) – View many active nests at the Morgan Falls rookery, including blue herons.
♦ May 2: Atlanta City Nature Challenge (Lost Corner Preserve) – The challenge is part of a global initiative sponsored locally by Fernbank Science Museum.
♦ May 16: Tracks, Pelts & Skulls, Oh My! (Overlook Park pavilion) – Examining animal skulls, pelts and tracks (all skulls/pelts are ethical replicas).
♦ June 13: Mushroom Walk and Stamping Craft (Lost Corner Preserve) – Embark on a botanical journey through Lost Corner’s trails.
♦ June 20: Summer Solstice – Solar Viewing and Sun Weaving Craft (Overlook Park pavilion) – A Sandy Springs naturalist will set up a telescope to project a live image of the sun – complete with sunspots.
♦ July 11: Junior Geologists (Big Trees Forest Preserve trail head) – Spend some time creek side under preserve’s the big trees.
♦ July 25: Dragonflies and Butterflies (Lost Corner Preserve) – The city’s naturalist will take everyone on a quick tour of the flowers blooming there to see what insects they can find and ID.
♦ Aug. 8: Creek Stomp and Minnow Roundup at Big Trees Preserve (Big Trees Forest Preserve benches) – A The city’s naturalist will bring a minnow trap and nets, so everyone can have a close look at all the aquatic animals before they are gently released.
♦ Aug. 21: Great Georgia Pollinator Census (Lost Corner Preserve community garden) – Help the city contribute to the Great Georgia Pollinator Census by having each participant select a plant to watch for 15 minutes.
For more information, visit sandyspringsga.gov. To register for events, visit registration.sandyspringsga.gov.
