The city of Sandy Springs is hosting a special Halloween-themed event to take the fright out of the big day this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the outbreak limiting what children can do, the Sandy Springs Farmers Market will host an event that will include trick-or-treat choices for families of young children. The market, which is normally open each Saturday from April through November, will hold a party Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will include free pumpkin-carving templates to take home, Halloween-themed vignettes for family photos and scheduled trick-or-treating opportunities for families with children under 7.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we can interact in public and has removed many traditional events from the calendar, but it can’t dim our community spirit,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release. “This year’s ghostly farmers market retains the essence of Halloween in an environment in keeping with the safety considerations needed during today’s pandemic.”
Families wishing to trick-or-treat can do so during the following set times, scheduled by age groups to assist with minimizing crowd sizes:
♦ 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: children up to 2 years old
♦ 11 to 11:30 a.m.: children 3 to 5 years old
♦ noon to 12:30 p.m.: children 5 to 7 years old
Parents with children in multiple age groups are asked to select one time within their eligible grouping for the entire family. Social distancing will be enforced, and all participants are reminded of the city’s mask ordinance in place. No purchase is necessary for children to receive treats.
Regarding the pumpkin-carving templates, the city is asking those who have unique pumpkins to share their carving designs using the hashtag #SpookySandySprings.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3loDsHn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.