Runners seeking a fast, flat 10K/5K Peachtree Road Race qualifier are in luck.
Education nonprofit Sandy Springs Education Force will host their Lightning Run Oct. 22, rain or shine.
This course, well-known by area runners, is USA Track and Field-certified. All registrants receive a wicking race shirt and swag bag. Top finishers will receive medals and a chance to win other prizes, such as a signed jersey and ball from Josef Martinez of Atlanta United, courtesy of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
There is an online step challenge and virtual race options. Businesses, neighborhoods and other groups are encouraged to create teams or to sign up as race route volunteers. Participants may also create individual fundraisers to support SSEF.
The run will start and finish near the Water Tower at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Preschool: 6150 Sandy Springs Circle Sandy Springs. Packet pickup before the race is available at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 130 Perimeter Center West in Dunwoody on Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking will be available
SSEF especially appreciates Provost-level sponsor Sandy Springs Together; Doctorate level supporters, Brent Scarbrough & Company, Strategic Benefits Advisors and Summit Contracting Group; and all event supporters and donors.
Sandy Springs Education Force’s work with students impacts more than just grades. Joshua, a 4th-grader in SSEF’s Tutor Teams program and said he enjoys learning about math.
"My most favorite thing is when we talk and do math questions together," Joshua said. "I've learned to be myself because of my tutor."
Proceeds will help fund SSEF's targeted work supporting the academic success of Sandy Springs public school students. For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/ssef.
