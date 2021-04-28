Just like its City Green Live concert series, seating for the city of Sandy Springs’ Concerts by the Springs series, which begins May 9, will be at maximum capacity despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the city had already announced City Green Live would have seating at full capacity, it had not yet announced the seating situation for Concerts by the Springs.
In a March 22 news release, the city announced the return of three community events under the “reDiscover” brand/theme: the Sandy Springs Farmers Market and the City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs concert series. Though the farmers market continued through November last year, all concerts were cancelled because of the outbreak.
Under its original strategy, the city planned to implement CDC- and state-mandated health and safety protocols at all of its events, including requiring masks and social distancing and seating attendees in pods of four individuals each at its concerts.
But with Gov. Brian Kemp on March 31 signing an executive order that lifts restrictions on concerts and other events, the city opted to increase capacity at all of its concerts. The order, which went into effect April 8, removes the 50-person cap on public-space gatherings that had been in place for months. It also decreases the social distancing/seating requirement in movie theaters from 6 feet to 3 and in restaurants and bars from 6 feet to 3.5.
However, the CDC’s guidelines for all of those situations remain at 6 feet. Sandy Springs spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said the city is “keeping in line with the governor’s orders” regarding the seating capacity.
“We will have signage to remind people to stay safe,” she said. “If people are not vaccinated and want to wear a mask, they are welcome to do it. … You can see it out there now where people are still keeping a distance and self-regulating. … But we’re also allowing these events to come back to follow the governor’s orders. We keep watching (COVID-19 cases and Kemp’s executive orders). If he tightens things up, we’ll tighten things up.”
Concerts by the Springs will be held on select Sunday nights from May through September. Gates open at 5 p.m., and bands play from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The lineup is as follows:
♦ May 9: Super Deluxe (high-energy party band)
♦ June 20: Bumpin' the Mango (funk and soul band)
♦ July 11: 7 Sharp 9 (pop, rock, dance, country, blues, and jazz band)
♦ Aug. 8: Head Games (Foreigner tribute band)
♦ Sept. 12: Hot Licks and Rhetoric (Steely Dan tribute band)
For more information on all concerts, visit citysprings.com.
