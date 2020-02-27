The city of Sandy Springs has announced the lineup for its 2020 City Green Live concert series, and it includes a variety of well-known and up-and-coming bands.
Entering its second year, the free Friday night series will open April 24 and close July 31. The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.
"During its inaugural year, City Green Live became a musical field of dreams for Sandy Springs,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release. “We built it, and the community came with more than 14,000 people enjoying the sounds of summer at City Springs. We have high expectations as this year's lineup promises to have something for everyone.”
This year's lineup is as follows:
♦ April 24: Drivin N Cryin – Celebrating their 35th anniversary, this Atlanta-based folk-rock act recently released its ninth studio album, “Live the Love Beautiful.” The Bitterroots, an all-original rock band influenced by blues and roots sounds, is the opening act.
♦ May 8: A.J. Ghent & Aztec Sun – A.J. Ghent and his singing guitar, a steel guitar he stands to play, creates a style fusing blues, funk, rock and pop, mixing it into a genre he likes to call neo blues. He will be joined by Aztec Sun, a Washington-based ensemble that produces an upbeat and retro groove steeped in ’70s funk and soul with overtones of jazz, afrobeat and midtown-era pop.
♦ May 15: Cha Wa – This New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit radiates the energy of the city's street culture. The band is described as "a grand gumbo of singing, intoxicating rhythms and deep funk grooves that are impossible to resist."
♦ May 22: Old Salt Union – Coming from varied musical backgrounds, Old Salt Union's collective melting pot of styles and musical vocabularies informs their fresh approach to modern string band music. It has helped to carve a unique niche for this Belleville, Illinois, roots outfit.
♦ May 29: Uptown Funk – Don't believe us, watch – 'cause Uptown Funk's gonna give it to ya! You won't want to miss this Bruno Mars cover that will have the whole family dancing.
♦ June 5: Maggie Rose – The versatile singer-songwriter released her album “Change the Whole Thing” in September 2018. It was named by Rolling Stone as one of the Best Albums of 2018, and the magazine also named her in its list of 20 Must-See Acts. She mixes rock, soul, rhythm and blues, country and gospel into her act.
♦ June 19: Interstellar Echoes – One of the Southeast's top Pink Floyd tribute bands, Interstellar Echoes prides itself on accurately reproducing Pink Floyd’s catalog of music. The band goes to great lengths to provide a meticulously researched, fully immersive live experience consisting of classic staples, as well as deep cuts that will please even the most diehard Pink Floyd fan.
♦ June 26: Randall Bramblett – This Georgia-born multi-instrumentalist may be known as Southern rock royalty for playing on stage with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band, Steve Winwood and Widespread Panic. Bramblett is also known for his songwriting, having penned the title track for the Grammy Award-nominated Blind Boys of Alabama's new album. He’s also written songs covered by Raitt, Gregg Allman, Bonnie Bramlett, Hot Tuna, Delbert McClinton, Bettye LaVette and more.
♦ July 24: Tribute – A Celebration of the Allman Brothers – Since its founding in 2013, the Atlanta-based band has earned a reputation as the source for the authentic Allman Brothers Band sound around Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Rigged with vintage equipment, they interpret the Allman catalog in such a way that these songs written in the ’60s and ’70s come alive again.
♦ July 31: Yankton – Tom Yankton and his band return to City Springs to close out this year's series after performing at the city’s 2018 Veterans Day Tribute event. With a blend of country, gospel and rock, the band is influenced by artists ranging from Merle Haggard to Motley Crue. Tom Yankton previously was in the band Rascal Flatts and has worked with Alabama and other artists.
Music lovers can download the City Green Live 2020 playlist on Spotify by visiting spr.gs/cgl2020.
Though City Green Live has free admission and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs, there is a limited number of reserved tables available to buy for $90 for a table of six and $60 for a table of four. Food and drink are also available for sale. Tables can be purchased starting March 6 at the City Springs box office starting at noon and online.
For more information on the series or to buy tables, visit www.citysprings.com.
