The city of Sandy Springs announced it will seat its upcoming free City Green Live concert series safely at full capacity after the governor lifted restrictions on large-scale events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a March 22 news release, the city announced the return of three community events under the “reDiscover” brand/theme: the Sandy Springs Farmers Market and the City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs concert series. Though the farmers market continued through November last year, all concerts were cancelled because of the outbreak.
Under its original strategy, the city planned to implement CDC- and state-mandated health and safety protocols at all of its events, including requiring masks and social distancing and seating attendees in pods of four individuals each at its concerts. Admission remained free but tickets were required to reserve a pod.
But with Gov. Brian Kemp on March 31 signing an executive order that lifts restrictions on concerts and other events, the city opted to increase capacity at all of its concerts, according to an April 9 news release. The order, which went into effect April 8, removes the 50-person cap on public-space gatherings that had been in place for months. It also decreases the social distancing/seating requirement in movie theaters from 6 feet to 3 and in restaurants and bars from 6 feet to 3.5. However, the CDC’s guidelines for all of those situations remain at 6 feet.
With seating loosening for City Green Live, the city is reintroducing tables for sale, with those tables available beginning April 23 at noon. The cost is $60 for a table for six and $40 for a table of four.
Though social distancing and mask-wearing are no longer required, the city will have signage stating “Stay Safe to Stay Open” on site to remind attendees of CDC public health safety guidelines. The city will continue to monitor public health information and make adjustments as needed for future events.
Though the April 9 release did not mention possible changes to Concerts by the Springs’ capacity, that series could have similarly looser crowd restrictions.
For more information about the concerts, visit www.citysprings.com.
