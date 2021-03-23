Following a year of events being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sandy Springs wants all to “reDiscover” what it has to offer.
In a March 22 news release, the city announced the return of three community events under the “reDiscover” brand/theme: the Sandy Springs Farmers Market and the City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs concert series. Though the farmers market continued through November last year, all concerts were cancelled because of the outbreak.
The farmers market opens April 17 (look for a separate Neighbor article on it and other local farmers markets), and the concerts kick off April 30.
"It has been a long, difficult year,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in the release. “While we still have work to do to put COVID past us, we are optimistic about its progress. We are very excited to be able to bring back these three outdoor weekend activities. We still have health safety measures in place as we ease back into events, but an exciting step as we rediscover community.”
The city is implementing CDC- and state-mandated health and safety protocols at all of its events, including requiring masks and social distancing. Also, vendors at both the farmers market and concerts will not take cash, so credit or debit cards are required.
Admission to both the City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs performances is free, but there will be limited seating due to the pandemic, so tickets must be reserved in advance.
Tickets to all concerts can be reserved by visiting citysprings.com or going to the City Springs box office starting April 30 (Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or on concert dates.
Though there are no tables for sale for this year's City Green Live series, 30 tables of four ($135 each) will be available to buy for Concerts by the Springs. Due to safety protocols, only complete tables will be sold. Anyone with questions about tickets can email boxoffice@citysprings.com.
All ticket holders will receive an e-ticket confirmation via email and will turn their e-ticket in at one of the designated entry points at the City Green (City Green Live) or at Heritage Sandy Springs (Concerts by the Springs) to receive a wristband. A map identifying entry points is online at citysprings.com. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Pod locations are marked on the City Green and the Heritage Entertainment Lawn.
Food and drink will be sold from food trucks located along Blue Stone Road for the City Green Live concerts and in the Blue Stone courtyard for Concerts by the Springs, and CityBar will be selling drinks at the City Green Live series.
City Green Live
City Green Live returns April 30 with Drivin N Cryin and will continue on select Friday nights through July, featuring various acts. Due to social distancing requirements, each City Green Live event will have 142 tickets (one ticket per pods of four) – these tickets are free, but they are required. Attendance will be limited to 568 attendees. While the hardscape area outside the lawn is open for pedestrians, it will be closely monitored to ensure adherence to public health safety precautions.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a small snack table is permitted. Please note that strollers and coolers are permitted, but they must be contained within the pod area to keep the aisles open. Food and drink are also available for sale. Only alcohol purchased on site will be allowed. Access to the City Green opens at 5 p.m.; festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
The music lineup is as follows:
♦ April 30: Drivin' n Cryin (Atlanta folk-rock band)
♦ May 14: Cha Wa (New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit)
♦ May 28: Old Salt Union (Illinois roots band)
♦ June 11: Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute band)
♦ June 25: Randall Bramblett & The Megablasters (veteran Jesup-born rock singer and his band)
♦ July 23: Tribute – A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band
Concerts by the Springs
Concerts by the Springs, the popular monthly series, again will be held on select Sunday nights from May through September. Each event will have 63 tickets (one ticket per pods of four) – these tickets are free, but they are required. You can reserve your tickets for general seating at citysprings.com. In addition, 30 tables of four will be available for purchase for $140 per table. Gates open at 5 p.m., and bands play from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The lineup is as follows:
♦ May 9: Super Deluxe (high-energy party band)
♦ June 20: Bumpin' the Mango (funk and soul band)
♦ July 11: 7 Sharp 9 (pop, rock, dance, country, blues, and jazz band)
♦ Aug. 8: Head Games (Foreigner tribute band)
♦ Sept. 12: Hot Licks and Rhetoric (Steely Dan tribute band)
For more information or to reserve tickets for all concerts, visit citysprings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.