This year's spring and summer events in Sandy Springs will include the Sandy Springs Farmers market, the Take it to the River Lantern Parade, City Green Live, and Concerts by the Springs.
Sandy Springs Farmers Market
The Sandy Springs Farmers Market, at the City Green at City Springs, first opens on April 9 and continues until Nov. 12. Each Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, visitors can shop from the new lineup of vendors offering specialty farm-to-table foods, foods-to-go, entertainment, and community engagement activities.
Lantern Parade
The 2022 Take it to the River annual Lantern Parade is planned to take place on Saturday, April 30 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Prior to the parade, music, food trucks, and children's activities will be available in the Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot. The parade will travel from the Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park, in a procession of light, music, and color. Participants who make a flying pig lantern, have the opportunity to march in the front of the parade with Sanderson the Flying Pig.
Beginning April 2, a variety of lantern kits will be available at Sandy Springs Ace Hardware and Steel Canyon Golf Club. Kits will also be available at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on April 9 and 16.
City Green Live and Concerts By the Springs
The free concerts by the Springs and City Green live return with a new cast, featuring popular acts, local and regional performers, and tribute bands. Attendees may bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and a small snack table if desired.
Food and snacks will be sold and alcohol purchased on-site is permitted. Under the direction of Executive Chef Tyrone Davis, new menu items such as creative beer, wine, and cocktail options will be available.
Concerts By the Springs
Concerts take place on select Sunday nights from May through September at Heritage Sandy Springs. Gates open at 5 p.m. and bands play from 7:00-8:30 p.m.
Concert Dates:
● May 8 – Tony Howard Show
● June 5 – Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
● July 10 – Brotherhood: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers
● Aug. 7 – Bogey & The Viceroy
● Sept. 11 – BJ Wilbanks 70s Show
City Green Live
City Green Live returns this season starting Friday, May 13. Events begin at 6:30 p.m. and opening music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Concert Dates:
● May 13 – North Mississippi Allstars
● May 27 – Southern Avenue / Steve Baskins
● June 10 – Stooges Brass Band / Blair Crimmins
● June 24 – Maggie Rose / Leah Belle Faser
● July 15 – Starship with Mickey Thomas
● July 29 – 10,000 Maniacs / Pylon Reenactment Society
While all the concerts are free to attend, some concert-goers can purchase tables for a better experience. The city is including table sales as part of the Create City Springs Membership Program.
Memberships start at $100 and provide support of annual programming, such as the school matinee program, which provides school-time field trips that focus on education while building a love of arts and culture.
To learn more about table sales and memberships, visit citysprings.com/memberships.
For information about the City of Sandy Springs, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.
