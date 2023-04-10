Act3 Productions concludes its 10th Anniversary Season with a production of "August: Osage County."
The production runs April 14 to 30 and is directed by Brian Wittenberg. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedy was written by Tracy Letts and made into an Oscar-nominated film.
The story takes place over several weeks inside the Weston family home outside Pawhuska, Oklahoma. When the grown Weston daughters return home after their father disappears, they must deal with their drugged-up, scathingly acidic mother, repressed truths and unsettling secrets. The play unflinchingly and uproariously exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family during the sweltering heat of August.
“Secrets, humor, betrayal – this play has it all,” Act3 Executive Director Mary Sorrel said. “It’s a great way to end our overdue-thanks-to-Covid 10th Anniversary season. We are thrilled that audiences are coming back to live theatre, and incredibly grateful to our sponsors, patrons, actors, staff and volunteers who supported us before and during the pandemic to get us here.”
Act3 Productions has been a part of the Atlanta arts community for over a decade and is a semi-professional theater company and arts academy with a mission to enrich, inspire and entertain. The company offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages. The Act3 Arts Academy strives to expose young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts and technical production both on stage and behind the scenes.
Both general and reserved seats are available. Tickets range from $15-$30 and can be purchased at www.act3prod.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.