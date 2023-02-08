Act3 Productions kicks off the New Year Feb. 17 with the musical "Little Women."
The beloved coming of age story by Louisa May Alcott will be presented over three weekends beginning Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, March 5. The musical tells the story of four sisters: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, and their mother, Marmee, as they navigate life and love in Concord, Mass. during the Civil War.
The production’s cast includes both veteran actors, and actors making their Act3 debuts.
"After what we’ve all be through the past few years, I think audiences will strongly relate to the story of how the March family draws strength from each other as they face the anxiety and uncertainty of wartime and the absence of Mr. March," Act3 Artistic Director Zachary Stutts said. "Their situation parallels many of the challenges we all faced as the pandemic disrupted our lives. I believe the play’s message of maintaining hope and finding joy in family and the small, everyday moments is ideal for our time."
The musical "Little Women" features lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, book by Allan Knee and music by Jason Howland. The production opened on Broadway in January of 2005 and starred Sutton Foster, who was nominated for a Tony for her role of Jo. The action moves between the daily lives of the sisters, their mother, their wealthy aunt and neighbors, and vignettes of stories from Jo’s books. The play is suitable for audiences of all ages.
"Little Women" will be presented Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m., Thursday- Saturday, Feb. 23-25 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday March 3-4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $32 for individual general admission and $28-$37 for individual reserved seating, and may be purchased at www.act3productions.org.
