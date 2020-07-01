Food That Rocks – A Celebration of Sandy Springs, the city’s annual food and music festival set for May 2, was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the event lives on through Salute to Sandy Springs, a weeklong celebration of the city’s restaurants, July 4 through 10. It comes at a time when the nation is commemorating its independence but also recovering from the outbreak as some restaurants reopen their dining rooms.
Salute to Sandy Springs will celebrate and support the city’s top restaurants, chefs and dishes, with more than 30 participating. Each one will create signature dishes and specials, and 100% of revenue will go directly to the restaurants.
July 4 through 10, foodies will be encouraged to feast (via dine-in, delivery or takeout) on participating restaurants’ designated Salute to Sandy Springs menu items (festival dishes will be noted on each restaurants’ menus and available to view at www.foodthatrocks.org).
Diners are then encouraged to vote for their favorite menu items at the above website, and to show some extra love and support for their favorite Sandy Springs restaurants and dishes with photos on social media at #FoodThatRocksATL and @FoodThatRocksATL.
Winners from all who post and tag will be chosen at random to receive gift cards and culinary prizes. All Best Of winners will be announced July 17.
2020 participating restaurants include:
♦ Battle & Brew: il Classico burger, Korean cheesesteak, Nuka Cola
♦ Blue Moon Pizza: 10 wings with celery, Sicilian grandma's pizza, The Existentialist
♦ Boru Boru: muscle man salmon; The OC; Matcha Boba Latte
♦ Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop: I-40 Pie; Cloud 9; Granny's apple pie
♦ Casi Cielo: Pulpo Al Carbon, Fiambre Bowl, Tacos de Cochinillo
♦ Hammocks Trading Company & Under the Cork Tree: BBQ oysters, roasted salmon, lobster roll
♦ Henri’s Bakery: turkey po-boy, roast beef sandwich, shortbread cookie
♦ il Giallo Osteria & Bar: half chicken; ricotta and robiola-filled tortelli; take-and-bake tray of short-rib lasagna (serves four to six)
♦ LemonShark Poke: O.G. Hawaiian, aloha tuna bowl; Maui heat wave
♦ Nothing Bundt Cakes: 10-inch decorated Bundt cake (serves 18), eight-inch decorated Bundt cake (serves eight), bite-sized Bundt cakes (available by the dozen)
♦ Subway: American club turkey, chicken club, New Hurbert's Lemonade
♦ Taziki’s Mediterranean Café: Taziki's picnic pack, Taziki's signature pasta, grilled chicken kebabs
♦ The Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill: smoked and grilled chicken wing plate, LA street corn, local fries
♦ The Select: herb-crusted Colorado rack of lamb succotash, whole roasted branzino, house-made pasta
♦ Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House: Dublin down burger; grilled ribeye sandwich; tomato, red onion and cucumber salad
Other confirmed restaurants with featured menu items coming soon are: Bishoku, City BBQ, Clean Juice, Crab404, Hearth Pizza Tavern, Huey Luey’s, Hudson Grille, Southern Bistro, Springs Cinema and Subzero.
This year, Food That Rocks is helping feed front-line Sandy Springs healthcare workers at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Northside Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. To donate directly and for more information on the event, visit www.foodthatrocks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.