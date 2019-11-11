Rudolph and all of his friends are returning to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” a holiday classic.
Based on the 1964 stop-motion animated television special, the play is hitting the center’s stage for its 10th consecutive year, Nov. 5 through Dec. 29. Adapted for the stage by Jon Ludwig and directed by Tim Sweeney, it is recommended for ages 4 and up.
Narrated by Sam the Snowman, this tale follows Rudolph and Hermey the Elf, two misfits on the run. Along with their travelling companion Yukon Cornelius, the unlikely friends set off on a merry and heartwarming adventure of acceptance and self-discovery, even as Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster hunts the trio.
Audiences are taken on a journey to fantastical locales, such as Santa’s Workshop, The North Pole and the enigmatic Island of Misfit Toys. Along the trip, patrons can enjoy live performances of all the classic songs from the 1964 original.
The production features rod, black light and body puppets designed by Resident Puppet Builder Jason Hines and built by the center’s own team of puppet builders. Dolph Amick, Maggie Birgel, Nikolas Carleo, Brian Harrison, Kristin Storla and Anna Williford round out the cast of puppeteers.
The center is continuing its dedication to programming for patrons with autism spectrum disorder with sensory-friendly Sunday on Nov. 17. Sensory-friendly modifications will be made to the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. performances; in the Worlds of Puppetry Museum from noon to 5 p.m. and in the Create-A-Puppet Workshops from noon to 5 p.m.
The center will also provide social stories, a quiet room, noise-reducing headphones, sunglasses and fidget toys for guests wishing to use those resources. For details, visit www.puppet.org/asd.
Family Series all-inclusive ticket prices vary by date but start at $12.50 for members and $25 for nonmembers and include the performance, entrance to the Create-A Puppet Workshop, where guests can make, decorate and perform with their own Rudolph shadow puppet and admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum, featuring a global gallery and the largest collection of Jim Henson puppets in the world.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.puppet.org or by calling 404-873-3391.
