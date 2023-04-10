The American Heart Association has named Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as the 2023 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk chairman.
In this role, Bunch is charged with a $3 million fundraising goal to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
The Heart Walk will be held Sept. 30 at Atlantic Station. The Heart Walk unites the community in celebrating health and honoring survivors. Bunch will be joined by other likeminded Atlanta executives working to increase physical and mental well-being, combat burnout and promote community engagement.
"I am honored to lead this monumental charge here in Atlanta as the 2023 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk chairman and celebrate the work accomplished by the American Heart Association," Bunch said. "This effort is personal to me as I have battled heart disease within my own family, just like many others, and I am proud to take action to better the health of this community.”
With over 20 years of experience at Anthem, Bunch is an accomplished leader who helps achieve strategic and operational objectives for better health outcomes. Previously, Bunch served as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Anthem National Accounts, overseeing a 500-plus member sales forces across fourteen states.
"We are more than grateful to have Robert chair the Greater Atlanta Heart Walk this year," region senior vice president and executive director of the American Heart Association in Metro Atlanta Carla Smith said. "Robert is a highly acclaimed leader with a strong passion for fighting heart disease and stroke and a deep commitment to serving our community. As president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Robert is leading the way in transformational healthcare for residents in our community."
The funds raised for the Greater Atlanta Heart Walk fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues in Atlanta.
Nutrition security, hypertension, maternal health, CPR education as well as tobacco and vaping cessation have been identified by the American Heart Association Metro Atlanta board for 2023 to propel work to support the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia is recognized as the Platform Sponsor for this year’s Greater Atlanta Heart Walk.
For more information or to get involved with the Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, visit greateratlantaheartwalk.org.
