Riverwood International Charter School’s Baseball team is once again selling premium Fraser Fir Christmas trees during its annual fundraiser.
Customers are invited to order trees online at https://bit.ly/RICSChristmasTrees, where they can also request delivery for a small fee. After ordering online, customers can opt to select their tree at the tree lot from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, or the team will select one for them.
The school does not anticipate being able to offer walk-up sales, so they ask that customers please pre-order securely online.
“For over 20 years, Riverwood Baseball has been selling the finest Christmas Trees in Sandy Springs," Riverwood Baseball Coach Trey Henson said. "We have many customers who have been with us for all of those twenty years. After a tough year last year, we are really looking forward to seeing many of those long-time customers back with us this year.”
Riverwood baseball players and parents volunteer at the tree lot, helping customers select the trees they ordered, fresh-cutting the trunks, and loading them onto cars and trucks.
The Riverwood Raider Baseball Christmas Tree Sale is a decades-old fundraiser for the public school’s baseball program, which has seen 16 visits to the State playoffs and boasts a number of alumni on college and Major League Baseball rosters.
Trees can be picked up at Riverwood International Charter School, 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs. The deadline to order is Nov. 19.
