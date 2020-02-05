The Piedmont Park Conservancy’s Green Concert is back.
Following a 10-year hiatus, the annual event is returning to Midtown’s Piedmont Park Aug. 1 and 2, with Phish performing.
“Ten years is a long time without our own concert, but we are excited to bring it back and make it better than ever,” Mark Banta, the conservancy’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “In conjunction with Rival Entertainment and our community partnerships to promote progressive environmental practices at events, we will be making further announcements around our planning efforts and how fans can participate.”
Green Concert tickets will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Attendees can buy single-day tickets or a weekend ticket package. There will also be a limited amount of foundation tickets, which will give Phish fans an exclusive show experience with unique food and drink vending and access to a tented area.
Last year was the conservancy’s 30th anniversary, and the park saw record numbers of events, daily attendance, education programs and more. The organization’s Green Concert partners with top artists to raise critical funds to ensure the park is safe, clean, beautiful and active for its four million-plus visitors each year. As in the past, the Green Concert promotes sustainability, including the use of public transit, recycling programs and reduction of waste.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.piedmontpark.org or www.ticketmaster.com.
