If there’s one word to describe the 2019 Piedmont Park Arts Festival, it’s “bigger.”
Though the ninth annual event, set for Aug. 17 and 18 at the Midtown greenspace, has the same number of artists (250) this year as in 2018, most every other aspect of the festival has expanded.
Randall Fox, vice president/development of the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, the Midtown-based nonprofit hosting this festival and 12 others in 2019, said the Piedmont Park event is his organization’s largest one each year.
“We’ve expanded our footprint and we have more local and regional artists at this one than any other one,” he said. “We’ve also increased our food court area and our bandstand. But we've kept it as an intimate setting with art that is affordable for everyone.
“So everything is bigger. Our food court has doubled in size. Our bandstand has doubled. The children’s area also has grown. We’ve found from the feedback in the community that that’s exactly what they wanted. The festival has become one of the most popular festivals of the summer. With school starting back, it’s the introduction to the fall season. That’s why it’s become so popular.”
The festival’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages and is dog-friendly. The artists, which come from all over the nation, include painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork artisans, glass blowers, jewelers and crafters.
In addition to the artists market, the festival will include artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children's play area, gourmet food trucks and games.
Patrick Slagle, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida, is one of the artists whose work will be displayed and sold at the event. Slagle, a lawyer who became a professional artist three years ago, specializes in abstract paintings.
“I’m really interested in visual complexity and a sense of depth,” he said. “… People have ideas about different presentations, layouts, techniques that I can use to create complex and deep-looking paintings. … It makes you feel a kinetic energy a little bit.”
Slagle has sold his work at this festival for four years.
“I like it,” he said. “I did the (Atlanta) Dogwood Festival (at Piedmont Park) this year. It was OK, but I prefer Randall’s show. It’s a little smaller and more intimate.”
The park is located at 1215 Piedmont Ave. in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.piedmontparkartsfestival.com.
