Phoenix Flies, the Atlanta Preservation Center’s award-winning series of events celebrating the city’s historic sites and its ability to rise from the ashes of the Civil War, is back.
Set for March 7 through 29, Phoenix Flies will feature 100 preservation partners through more than 170 events, including guided walking tours, lectures and storytelling, open houses and more. Some will be held in Buckhead. All events are free and open to the public.
Entering its 17th year, Phoenix Flies was founded in 2003 as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the campaign to save the Fox Theatre in Midtown. Since then the center has hosted over 1,000 events and more than 30,000 free experiences to educate the public on Atlanta’s history.
According to a news release, the center, which was founded Nov. 5, 1979 by a group of residents who wanted to “enrich Atlanta's future by preserving its past,” is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
“They saw a need for an organization which would be devoted only to Atlanta and would work within the unique circumstances of the city,” the release stated. “In consideration of this, a broad and inclusive defining mission statement was developed: to preserve and protect Atlanta's historic and culturally significant buildings, neighborhoods and landscapes.”
In addition to several returning partners, several new partners have joined Phoenix Flies this year. The new partners include Atlanta Legal Aid, located in the old Elks Club building downtown, Hotel Clermont, UGA's Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library, the Met/Candler Warehouses, Newport US/RE, and the Plaza Theatre, Westview Cemetery Inc., WERD Radio at Madame CJ Walker Museum, Ponce Condo Association, the Healey Building, the Fox, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Woman's Club and the Atlanta Voice.
Though all events are free, reservations may be required for some of them. Also, center members receive priority booking. For more information or to reserve a spot for events that require reservations, visit www.preserveatlanta.com or https://bit.ly/32nMcoW.
