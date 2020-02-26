Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead is hosting a special gala recital to introduce Oliver Brett, its new associate organist and choirmaster.
The event will be held March 3 at 7 p.m. Brett, a former King’s College organ scholar, accepted the new position at Peachtree Road last year. He is also serving as an artist affiliate for service playing and improvisation at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, and is completing his doctorate in organ performance with David Higgs at the Eastman School of Music.
The recital’s repertoire includes music by Bach, Howells, Duruflé and Liszt. Organist Andrew Morris will join Oliver in a performance of the first movement of Gaston Litaize’s “Organ Sonata.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and can only be purchased at the door. The church is located at 3180 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta. For more information, visit prumc.org/worship-music/concert-season.
