Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead has announced the lineup for its 2019-20 concert season.
Kicking off Sept. 29 and ending Aug. 5, the series includes a variety of performers and music:
Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.: Kinnara, one of the nation’s premier professional chamber choirs and led by conductor J.D. Burnett, will perform Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil.” Tickets in advance are $30 for general admission and $18 for students and increase to $35 and $20, respectively, on the concert date.
Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.: The Atlanta Chamber Players, which have earned a national reputation as a pioneer among chamber groups, will perform along with the Robert Schumann Piano Quartet and Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio, with a work by Atlanta composer Tommy Joe Anderson featuring Laura Ardan, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist. Tickets in advance are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and increase to $20 and $15, respectively, on the concert date. Students receive free admission.
Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.: The Many Moods of Christmas concert, featuring Handel’s Messiah, will be performed by the church’s Chancel Choir (led by conductor Scott Atchison) plus the Georgia Boy Choir, soloists and an orchestra. Tickets are free but necessary for seating. Tickets will be available beginning Nov. 24. Childcare is available for ages 4 and younger by reservation only. Email eveningchildcare@prumc.org to reserve a slot.
Dec. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.: Christmas with the Georgia Boy Choir will include performances by the choir, led by conductor David R. White, plus the church’s Chancel Choir. To purchase tickets, visit www.georgiaboychoir.org.
Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.: The Atlanta chapter of the Chorister’s Guild will host its 50th anniversary celebration with a Hymn Festival led by conductors Emily Floyd, Eric Nelson and Lynn Urda and Atchison on organ. It will feature The Atlanta Master Chorale, The Gwinnett Young Singers, and The Shallowford Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir. Admission is free but an offering will be taken to benefit the Atlanta chapter’s mission of music education outreach.
Feb. 2 at 3 p.m.: Coro Vocati: The Art and the Artist is a concert by Coro Vocati, a group of professional singers based in Atlanta, called to create music at the highest level of choral artistry and led by conductor John Dickson. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students (suggested concert donations). For more information, visit www.corovocati.com.
Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.: Rising Stars! Eastman Organists’ Recital is a collaboration with the Eastman School of Music, the premier music school in the U.S. for organists. Jennifer Shin and Alden Wright, candidates for the doctor of musical arts degree in organ performance, will play. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students (suggested concert donations).
Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.: The Georgia Boy Choir Festival Finale Concert will include all five levels of the choir, various visiting choirs and dozens of local singers performing together as one unit. To purchase tickets, visit www.georgiaboychoir.org.
March 3 at 7 p.m.: Gala Recital with The Great Organ: Oliver Brett, who joined the church’s music ministry in September as the associate organist and choirmaster and is completing his doctorate in organ performance at the Eastman School of Music, will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students (suggested concert donations).
March 15 at 7 p.m.: Passion of the Christ: The Musical Stations of the Cross is a concert led by Atchison on the gallery organ, Patrick Scott on the chancel organ and narrated by John Lemley. The Lenten tradition will include inspired improvisations and organ works, songs by the church’s Schola and live readings of connective scripture. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students (suggested concert donations).
March 22 at 4 p.m.: Be Our Guest!, the Disney Classics Family Event will include the music of your favorite Disney classics and special guests, including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. Admission is free.
April 2 at 7 p.m.: The Three Choirs Festival will include performances by three top collegiate choral ensembles: the Georgia State University Singers (led by conductor Deanna Joseph), the University of Georgia Hodgson Singers (led by conductor Dan Bara) and the Emory University Concert Choir (led by conductor Eric Nelson). Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students (suggested concert donations).
April 26 at 7 p.m.: From Ashes to Glory: A Concert Benefitting the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, will be performed by the church’s Chancel Choir, with Maurice Durufle’s Requiem and Quatre Motets. This performance will be in honor of the historic church in Paris, and proceeds will go toward rebuilding its organ. Tickets are $15.
May 6 through 27: Midday Music in May is a weekly series of 30-minute performances Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. with Sue Mitchell-Wallace of St. David’s Episcopal Church (May 6), Atchison and Brett of Peachtree Road (May 13), Kirk Rich of All Saints Episcopal Church (May 20) and Jens Korndörfer of First Presbyterian Church (May 27). Admission is free. Lunch costs $7 or attendees can bring their own.
Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.: The Atlanta Summer Organ Festival will feature David Briggs, artist-in-residence at the Cathedral of St John the Divine in New York. He has built a reputation as an exciting performer and communicator. Tickets are a $15 suggested donation
For more information on all concerts, visit www.prumc.org/music or call 404-266-2373.
