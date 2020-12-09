Christmas Kindness, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church’s annual outreach program, is bringing holiday joy to the working poor and homeless again this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Buckhead church provides gifts for children and families who can’t afford to buy their own.
“It gives our individuals … an opportunity to have a dignified (Christmas) experience and, especially for the mothers, an opportunity to not be given to or feel like they’re being a given a handout. But at the end of the day, the presents are coming from them and not an outside source to the entire family,” said Seth Lingenfelter, director of housing with City of Refuge, a west Atlanta nonprofit that partners with individuals and families in crisis to clear a path out of poverty and find success through shelters and other programs.
“Just the preparation that Peachtree Road has in their flexibility and willingness to meet the various demands , even at the last minute, speaks to the fact that this is about those who need support and need help, rather than a self-serving one (where they said), ‘Hey look at what we did?’ Their interest is to serve and support those who need it.”
This year City of Refuge is one of more than 30 local charities the church is partnering with for Christmas Kindness, which is in its 15th year and took place Dec. 4 and 7 through 11. The presents given include toys, coats and small appliances.
In 2020, partly due to the pandemic, the church’s initiative is providing gifts to more than 1,500 children and 740 families, both records, said Beth Spencer, the church’s director of outreach and volunteer services and leader of Christmas Kindness. It also has a long waiting list of others who are called upon to pick up any presents left over.
“We host it every year because it’s a tradition for our church because we feel like we’ve been very blessed,” Spencer said. “This is a very lucky church financially, and we truly believe that for much is given, much is expected. And this year, more than ever, the city of Atlanta is in great need.
“So many families are out of work due to COVID. Many of our clients are hourly workers, restaurant workers, working in other types of positions that have been eliminated or they’ve been put on furlough, that sort of thing.”
The pandemic has drastically changed the way Christmas Kindness works in 2020, but it’s expected to provide as many gifts as in previous years. The church spends about $150,000 annually in monetary donations to buy discounted items that are worth nearly $500,000 and then give them away. It also receives some donated items such as Razor scooters.
Spencer said in April her committee of 18 volunteers started preparing for different Christmas Kindness contingencies due to the outbreak.
“We had Plan A, Plan B and Plan C. Plan C is what we’re doing right now, which we didn’t want to do, but we felt like it was in the best interests of everyone in order to still provide Christmas for the families,” she said. “It’s just very important to our congregation that Christmas Kindness continues even though we’re under so many COVID protocols and the families themselves could not come.”
This year the individuals and families could not come to the church an pick out their gifts due to pandemic-related restrictions on large gatherings. Instead, the church created a pickup system in which they would send everyone a more detailed questionnaire to ask the recipients exactly what they wanted.
From that information, volunteers would place in bags all of the gifts each individual or family wanted and inventory them so all were accounted for. Also, no gift-wrapping was done on site so the recipients could see what each gift was when they got them, but the church provided gift-wrapping for each individual or family.
The church also did not give out coats for adults since they could not come in and try them on like normal years. Instead, it took the $20,000 that would have been spent on adult coats and split it up among the four nonprofits that would have gotten the coats. The funds will be used for rent, utilities and food for families that have been out of work due to the pandemic, Spencer said.
The number of volunteers has also been reduced because of COVID-related restrictions. Instead of 500 in a normal year, in 2020 there are 120 (12 per shift), plus a committee of 18 other volunteers that help run Christmas Kindness and 10 more who are on the coat team.
For those supported by the City of Refuge, Lingenfelter said the holidays would be bleak without Christmas Kindness.
“It’d be another reminder that they are in fact homeless, without stability, without family or friends that are directly involved with them,” he said. “It would also be more of a significant challenge for us to secure those resources, whether it be funding or actual items to provide for those individuals.
“Currently in the midst of this pandemic, everyone is feeling more isolated than ever, but those who are homeless and transient, they’re feeling a deeper level of isolation. At the end of the day, since I have friends and family I trust, if I want to go visit them, I can do that. But our residents don’t necessarily have that ability.”
Spencer said Christmas Kindness gives the city’s poor and homeless brighter days in a year filled with darkness.
“What we’re trying to do here at Peachtree Road is to take care of our community as safely as we can,” she said. “But it’s time for our city to come together. … It’s been a rough year due to the political situation, the racial (tension) situation and the economic situation with COVID. We just want to be a beacon of light for the community.”
