Like some businesses that have pivoted to make cloth or other masks for front-line healthcare workers battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Out Front Theatre in Midtown is doing the same thing.
But what makes Out Front, a nonprofit LGBTQIA+ theater group, different is the 1,000 masks it’s committed to making are being crafted from fabric donated by its patrons.
The masks are meant to cover the more-protective N95 masks or also be worn on their own and are being given to healthcare employees in hospitals, nursing homes and more. So far they have distributed 600 masks.
Like every other arts venue in metro Atlanta, Out Front temporarily closed in March due to the pandemic. In making masks, it’s joining the Alliance Theatre, which in March announced its costume shop artists, working from home, are sewing new masks that will be sent to Georgia hospitals that need them.
Out Front’s design team is making its mask and is led by Jay Reynolds, who serves as its resident costume designer.
For more information or to donate mask material, visit www.outfronttheatre.com.
