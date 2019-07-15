Over a dozen animal puppets and two farmhand-puppeteers will take the stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown during “Old MacDonald’s Farm,” July 30 through Sept. 1.
The Theater for the Very Young production is adapted and directed by award-winning director Amy Sweeney and is created specifically with the developmental stages of young children in mind. Based on the universally well-known children’s song, the family favorite show explores a day in the life of a farm.
In designing and building the show, resident puppet builder Jason Hines and his team focused primarily on two things: scale and texture. To capture the experience of actually being on a farm, the puppets were built as close to the actual size of the animals as possible.
The puppet bodies are fabricated out of materials that replicate the same textures as their real-life counterparts. Even the set has a textured look and feel. The show will be performed using Overt Puppetry in which the puppeteers are visible and fully integrated into the action.
“Old MacDonald’s Farm is all about sound, movement and the interaction between the puppets and children,” Sweeney said in a news release. “In order to engage audiences of all ages, we’ve created an environment that radiates fun and discovery to encourage children and adults alike to get up and play along with us.”
Sweeney is teaming up once again with puppeteer and musician Dolph Amick to compose the music for “Old MacDonald’s Farm.” Sweeney and Amick collaborated previously in 2014 on the center’s Theater for the Very Young production of the Suzi Bass Award-winning “Mother Goose.”
Recommended for ages 2 and up, “Old MacDonald’s Farm” will be performed in the Downstairs Theater. Discounted tickets are available for preview days, July 30 and 31 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
All-inclusive ticket prices vary but start at $9.75 for members and $19.50 for nonmembers and include entrance to the Create-A-Puppet Workshop, where guests can make, decorate and perform with their own Shy Sheep hand puppet, as well as admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum, featuring the largest collection of Jim Henson puppets in the world as well as a global gallery.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.puppet.org or call 404-873-3391.
