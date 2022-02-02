The nsoro Educational Foundation has rescheduled the annual Starfish Ball for May 21, 2022 due to health and safety concerns and out of respect for the front-line medical workers.
Correspondence has been sent to all patrons involved. The 16th Annual Starfish Ball is a black-tie gala at The St. Regis, Atlanta, where a “Queen and King of Mardi Gras” preside over the festivities. Honorees Kwanza Jones, Co-Founder and CEO, Supercharged Initiative, and Vince Burkett, Managing Director, Vista Equity Partners, Permanent Capital, will electrify guests with messages of nsoro's impact on the academic achievement of marginalized youth aging out of foster care nationwide.
“One hundred sixteen of our 302 Scholars nationwide were greatly impacted by COVID-19," Executive Director Monica Pantoja said. "Our continued emergency response directs an average of $1,538 per Scholar in need of housing support and food security. We are immensely grateful for every sponsor and patron who has generously donated to Starfish Ball."
Since 2005, The nsoro Educational Foundation has been one of the few organizations that provides flexible gap funding and wrap-around support to youth aging out of foster care. nsoro is a national 501 (c)(3) nonprofit currently supporting 302 scholars attending 191 fully accredited post-secondary institutions across 32 states. Breaking down barriers to equitable outcomes, nsoro outcomes focus on retention, degree completion and post-graduation career launch for young people that are "severing the chains of systemic setback and spreading their wings to soar."
nsoro has set a goal to raise $2 million through this year’s event. So far, individual patrons and corporate donors whose philanthropy set a record advance sell-out of Starfish 2022, with $1.4 million to date.
"While only 4% of youth aging out of foster care will graduate college, with nsoro's help, our collegians celebrate an 81% graduation rate," Pantoja said. "They are well-prepared for the transition from college to career, with a pathway to economic security."
Hope and Robert F. Smith are among the Starfish 2022 donors who create a significant impact in the lives of the youth nsoro serves. Robert Smith is Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. nsoro expressed their gratitude and wanted to recognize their generous donation in honor of this year’s King, Vince Burkett, to the Burkett Legacy Scholarship, a gift in which Smith said he truly hopes will inspire others to do the same.
This year's sponsors include the Coca-Cola Company, Coldwell Banker, Cresset Capital, Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia Power, Goldman Sachs, Greenberg Traurig, LLC, Hideoki, Legendary Events, Mercedes-Benz USA, Microsoft, Neiman-Marcus, Polish Dental Center, Reicon Capital, Microsoft, St. Regis, Atlanta, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Banking, Wilmington Trust and media sponsor Simply Buckhead.
For more information visit https://nsoro.foundation and https://starfish2022.givesmart.com/.
