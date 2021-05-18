Got any shoes you want to give away? One local nonprofit is turning those old items into a way for foster children and youths to attend colleges.
The nsoro Educational Foundation, which provides college scholarships for teens aging out of the foster care system, is hosting Giving Shoesday, a May 22 fundraiser in which individuals can donate gently worn shoes of all types.
From there, micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries will take your old shoes, make them like new and resell them in their community. In turn, nsoro receives a donation based on the total weight of shoes collected, and all proceeds will benefit its scholarship program.
This is the second Giving Shoesday the foundation has hosted this month, with the first one May 1. The events were chosen for this month because May is National Foster Care Awareness Month.
“We are excited about our shoe drive," Monica Pantoja, nsoro’s executive director, said in a news release. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate. By doing so, we raise money for nsoro, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
The foundation is asking anyone donating shoes to drop them off at Flourish, located at 3143 Maple Drive in Buckhead, May 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit https://nsoro.foundation.
