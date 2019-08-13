Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs will host two events starting in September to help residents improve their health.
First, as part of Northside Hospital Cancer Institute's comprehensive approach to promoting healthier lifestyles, it is offering a six-week Built To Quit program to help one stop smoking and using other tobacco products. Upcoming sessions begin Sept. 10 and Nov. 12.
Built To Quit smoking and tobacco cessation classes are led by American Lung Association-certified facilitators and educate participants about the hazards of smoking and using tobacco products, the benefits of quitting and the strategies and skills to cope with urges.
Behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists provide support and guidance. Participants receive nicotine replacement therapy (if qualified) and a hard copy curriculum with a meditation CD.
Classes are conducted primarily in a group setting, with face-to-face interaction that allows participants to learn from each other’s experiences.
Afternoon classes are available at all three Northside Hospital campuses in Sandy Springs, Canton and Cumming, with evening classes also available in Sandy Springs and Cumming. Lunch or dinner is provided. Online classes also are available upon request.
To register online, visit http://bit.ly/2TuHVf2. For more information, call 404-780-7653 or email smokingcessation@northside.com.
Second, the institute is offering a community skin cancer screening, at no cost, to emphasize the importance of skin safety. It will take place Sept. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the institute’s radiation oncology department at 1000 Johnson Ferry Road NE in Sandy Springs.
Medical professionals will provide a brief skin assessment in a private setting. Exposed areas such as one’s face, arms, hands, neck and feet will be examined. The screening is open to all residents 18 and older. Recommended screening attire includes shorts and T-shirt. Qualified interpreters will be available free of charge, with advanced requests.
As with other cancers, early detection is important. Northside’s skin cancer screening should not replace a complete skin exam with a skin specialist. The screening is free but preregistration is required. To schedule an appointment or for information about other upcoming cancer screenings, call 404-531-4444.
