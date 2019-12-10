Northside Hospital is hosting two events to help those who wish to get healthier in the New Year.
Starting Jan. 7, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will host a six-week Built to Quit course, offering the American Lung Association Freedom From Smoking program to help participants learn the hazards of smoking and using tobacco products, the benefits of quitting and strategies and skills to cope with urges.
The course is instructed by a certified facilitator and includes behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists who will provide support and guidance. Participants receive nicotine replacement therapy (if qualified) and a hard copy curriculum with a meditation CD.
Classes are conducted mainly in a group setting, with face-to-face interaction that gives participants opportunities to learn from each other’s experiences.
Afternoon classes are available at Northside’s campuses in Sandy Springs, Canton and Cumming, with evening classes also available in Sandy Springs and Cumming. Lunch or dinner is provided. Online classes also are available upon request.
To register online, visit www.northside.com/2019-built-to-quit-class-registration. For more information, call 404-780-7653 or email smokingcessation@northside.com.
Second, Northside is offering a free community prostate cancer screening to measure men’s risk for developing the disease. It be held Jan. 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology – Midtown, located at 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW, Suite 100, in Midtown.
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests will be available to men ages 45 to 75, who have never had prostate cancer or a PSA blood test in the last 12 months and are eligible to participate in the screening. Qualified interpreters will be available free of charge, with advanced requests.
Pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment or for information about other upcoming cancer screenings, call 404-531-4444.
For more information, visit www.northside.com.
