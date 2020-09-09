Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs will host two health-related events this month to help residents.
Starting Sept. 15, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will host a six-week Built to Quit course, offering the American Lung Association Freedom From Smoking program which helps participants learn the hazards of smoking and using tobacco products, the benefits of quitting and strategies and skills to cope with urges. If anyone misses the first week’s class, they can catch up by watching it online later in the week.
The course is led by an association-certified facilitator and includes Northside behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists who will provide support and guidance. Participants receive nicotine replacement therapy (if qualified) and a hard copy curriculum with a meditation CD. Classes are conducted primarily in a group setting, with interaction that allows participants to learn from each other’s experiences.
Classes are usually available at Northside campuses in Sandy Springs, Canton and Cumming, but in an effort to maintain the health and safety of participants and facilitators during the COVID-19 pandemic online classes are currently the preferred method.
To register online, visit northside.com/smoking-and-tobacco-resources. For more information, call 404-780-7653 or email smokingcessation@northside.com.
Sept. 24, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will offer a free community skin cancer screening. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the institute’s radiation oncology office, 1000 Johnson Ferry Road NE in Sandy Springs.
All participants will be required to answer COVID-19 screening questions, wear a facemask/cloth face covering at all times and perform frequent hand hygiene.
Medical professionals will provide a brief skin assessment in a private setting. One must be 18 or older to participate. Qualified interpreters will be available free of charge, with advanced requests. Pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment or for information about other upcoming cancer screenings, call 404-531-4444.
