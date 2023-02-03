Families in Atlanta and across the southeast will have the opportunity to experience North America’s first next generation LEGO Discovery Center when it opens Friday, March 31.
The grand opening of LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta will give guests the opportunity to experience the $5 million-dollar renovation which includes new and reimagined popular experiences like the state-of-the-art LEGO Space digital experience, Minifigure Creator and DUPLO Park.
First to Play tickets for the new LEGO Discovery Center, located at Phipps Plaza, are available now via the website (www.legodiscoverycenter.com/atlanta/) and will allow guests to visit within the first days and weeks of the grand opening on March 31.
The new immersive experience is designed to allow more family learning-through-play activities and will also include a new team of specialist Playmakers and Master Model Builders who will continue to inspire guests through fun, interactive LEGO Creative Workshops.
LEGO Discovery Center will be a place where your imagination and creativity know no bounds. An amazing indoor adventure of more than 35,000 square feet where adults and children create and play together as they make their way through ten zones including building adventures, an interactive ride and much more. The LEGO Discovery Center is home to every LEGO adventurer.
New Featured Zones at LEGO Discovery Center:
Spaceship Build & Scan
Reach for the stars in an extraordinary building experience from LEGO Tech. Design and build a LEGO spaceship, take charge and launch it into the digital universe. 5-4-3-2-1...lift off. Zoom through the galaxies on your own space adventure, and to make it even more fun, friends and family can follow along watching the launch take place on the big screen.
Build Adventures
Jump over a crocodile in the jungle, loop over lava and drive through the desert. Everything is possible with LEGO bricks. An entire area dedicated to playing and creating with LEGO bricks, this is where imaginations run wild and creative skills are put to the test.
DUPLO Park
Have fun in the DUPLO Park. Meet a roaring dinosaur, spin the wheel in the big construction challenge and have fun in the brick pits. Here the littlest builders and their families can learn and play together, solve puzzles, build with LEGO DUPLO building bricks and catch the ducks in the DUPLO duck pond.
Minifigure Creator
Guests can even build their own LEGO Minifigure. Choose from a billion LEGO heads, bodies, legs, and more to build your own Minifigure. Make the craziest, the coolest or the hairiest of them all. Imaginations will run wild in this experience.
Follow on social media for up-to-date news on Facebook & Instagram at @LEGOdiscoverycenter.ATL
