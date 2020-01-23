With the goal of renewing the lives of the homeless, Nicholas House will host its annual New Beginnings Luncheon March 27 at 11:30 a.m. at The Four Seasons in Midtown.
Nicholas House is an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is “to help homeless families become self-sufficient by providing them with a temporary place to live while addressing the root causes of their homelessness so that they never become homeless again,” according to a news release.
The event will honor a Nicholas House graduate and the efforts of entrepreneurs Arion Simone and Keshia Knight Pulliam, founding partners of The Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund for women business owners; Jasmine Crowe, founder & CEO of Goodr Inc., a food waste management company; and Dr. April Spencer, health advocate and founder of Global Breast Health & Wellness Center.
Monica Pearson, a former WSB-TV anchor and current 104.1 FM radio personality, will give the keynote address. WSB-TV anchor Sophia Choi is the mistress of ceremonies, and R&B artist Kelly Price will perform.
The luncheon will feature the new beginnings of formerly homeless women and others that have changed the trajectory for women in a major way, while also raising awareness of family homelessness and the programs Nicholas House offers to help stop homelessness.
According to the release, a homeless individual’s average age is 9 years old, and more than 1,100 family members in Atlanta and over 5,000 in metro Atlanta are without shelter every night.
Tickets are $125 through Jan. 31 and $150 starting Feb. 1. For more information on the luncheon or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2sV3cWg. For more information on Nicholas House, call 678-490-6482 or visit www.nicholashouse.org.
