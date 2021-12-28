Neranenah, the southeast’s premier cultural event series with roots in Jewish culture and musical traditions, returns this year with Grammy-nominated artists, jazz icons, and regional musicians and performers.
The lineup of artists will perform at venues across the metro Atlanta area, including the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown, Urban Tree Cidery in West Midtown and the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
Neranenah relaunched live, in-person concerts this past July and is working towards capturing the attention of a vast and diversified audience to celebrate and highlight the contribution of Jews to American musical culture. Previously known as the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, the music and culture series has been rebranded with the musical Hebrew name Neranenah, which means “to come together and sing.”
“It was important for this rebrand to showcase how the fingerprints of Jewish culture and contributions that Jews have had on American music can be found all around us,” Neranenah Executive Director Joe Alterman said. "The festival seeks not to define Jewish arts and culture but to embrace its diversity, subjectiveness, and personal nature to create a space open and inviting to people from all religious and cultural backgrounds.
"We are working to bring the word Neranenah to life by offering a range of programming and events for the entire Atlanta community to take part in and discover a deeper appreciation for the arts,” Alterman said.
The majority of events will take place at the Byers Theatre located at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and showcase nationally renowned musical talents such as Michael Feinstein, David Grisman and Benny Green.
The full series schedule includes:
Michael Feinstein Performs The Jewish American Songbook:
- Jan.13, 8 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
The Wind Down Featuring The Well:
- Feb. 25, Time TBD at Urban Tree Cidery
ATL Collective Relives the Sounds of Chess Records
- April 23, 8 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Celebrating Norman Granz w/Benny Green, John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton
- April 28, 8 p.m. at the Woodruff Arts Center Rich Auditorium
As the main performance and theatrical space of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, the Byers Theatre seats 1,096 on three levels. Its central location in the metro Atlanta area makes it the ideal venue to host the festival’s highly anticipated series of performances.
“We needed to find a suitable partner to comfortably host bigger crowds for our large-scale shows this season,” Alterman said. “The Byers Theatre is one of the most beautiful arts venues in the city as well as centrally located between many different communities in the metro Atlanta area, which makes it even easier for patrons to discover and attend the festival’s shows.”
“Neranenah’s addition to our strong list of partners adds a wonderful music component that makes our offerings even more well-rounded,” Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Executive Director Shaun Albrechtson said. “Patrons have asked for high-quality music concerts and it was only natural to create connections with our local friends to provide access to such impressive artists. It’s going to be a great year with our season made even stronger with Neranenah’s addition.”
For more information on the Neranenah cultural event series and to purchase tickets, visit www.neranenaharts.org.
