The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta is hosting a free admission day Oct. 26 in honor of the 71st anniversary of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The declaration was adopted Dec. 10, 1948, following World War II.
“(It) established the principle that human rights are universal and that every segment of society has a responsibility to uphold them,” a news release stated. “The (declaration’s) 30 articles outline these rights—from the right to free speech and voting to the right of an education and access to health care.”
Admission is waived thanks to Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America Inc., which for the second straight year is sponsoring a free day at the center for the public.
“The vision to create a framework of global rights and freedoms for every human being through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is one that Porsche values,” Klaus Zellmer, the company's president and CEO, said in a news release. “We are proud to be able to support our neighbor, the center, in celebrating and protecting human rights around the world.”
In a news release, center CEO Jill Savitt said, “We treasure our collaboration with Porsche because it allows us to celebrate human rights and educate more people on how to protect these rights. This year, we are focused on urging young people to tap into their own power to change the world. Porsche’s support helps us provide free admission so we can reach and inspire more people.”
The center is planning a series of events covering multiple civil and human rights topics. They include Eleanor Roosevelt’s Celebratory Brunch (and bust installation), the “Her Truth, Her Power” Oculus VR exhibit, the Love Beyond Walls Dignity Museum launch and more.
For more information and a full program schedule, visit www.civilandhumanrights.org/fall-19.
