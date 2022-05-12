Fulton County's My Journey Matters program is giving Atlanta youth a second chance to turn their lives around and ditch crime.
Program founded and presider Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua spoke to the Sandy Springs Rotary Club about the program's success April 18. The program is a probation program designed to divert young, first time offenders from a lifetime of incarceration, as well as the Court’s first Re-Entry Court, which works to integrate prior offenders back into the community using close supervision, substance abuse counseling, job-training, and advancing education.
"The goal of this program is they don't offend," LaGrua said. "The goal is we put them back into the community for good and the ones that have been successful. I think as a general rule that has worked."
The program primarily works with young people charged with armed robbery, which in most court rooms results in a mandatory 10-year sentence, but at the crack of LaGrua's gavel, some of the offenders get a chance to turn their lives around.
Program participants are required to show up to LaGrua's court room monthly, adhere to a curfew and get drug tested regularly. LaGrua also requires the participants to read a book outside of school each month, bring their progress reports and stay in school. The teens don't finish the program until they have received their GED or a high school diploma and secondary education.
"What this is about is expectations — which there are none of for these young people — and praise, which there's none of for these young people," LaGrua said. "They've never been expected to accomplish anything. They've never been praised for accomplishing anything. And you should see them run into court when they have that GED or their college diploma, or high school diploma or they got a job."
LaGrua said she forms a maternal relationship with the teens and often refers to them as her kids. One of these participants, 25-year-old Chloe Brown, said the program changed her life and helped her see that she does, in fact, have a future.
"The MJM program helped me create a vision so that I can become successful," Brown said. "I've gained more than I can ever imagine while being apart of this program. I've currently passed three of my GED tests and (am) working hard to pass the math portion of the test."
The program has been going for nearly 12 years and seen around 1,200 participants go through the program. Once graduated, their records are wiped clean.
"If I had any good advice to tell teens caught up in crime, it would be to finish school, go to college, and create a plan because you still have a bright future ahead of you," Brown said. "I honestly think if kids and adults come together as a community and show each other love and guidance and be there for each other, then it would help curb youth crime."
The program comes with a risk, LaGrua said, but she is proud of the work the participants put in. Graduates of the program have purchased their own homes, raised families, and started businesses.
"We forget about the intangible things that we get if we can get people turned around," LaGrua said. "They take care of their families. The families are intact the children learn. They work, they pay taxes."
Brown said the program was the best thing to ever happen to her.
"I never received a high school diploma, but I felt I accomplished one of my biggest goals," Brown said. "I closed one chapter in my life and opened the doors to a brighter future. I am proud to say that the My Journey Matter program was the best thing that ever happened to me and changed my life."
