Hey movie lovers! Resuming July 29, the Movies on The Roof summer series is being hosted by The Roof at Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward three to four days a week beginning at 8:30 p.m. through the end of the summer.
From family favorites to summer blockbusters, the event has something for everyone. On most weeks films will be screened Monday through Thursday, but in the first two weeks, no movies will be shown Thursdays because private events have been booked for those nights.
The Roof will release a new schedule every two weeks. The next two weeks of movies are:
July 29: “Jaws” (PG)
July 30: “Mean Girls” (PG-13)
July 31: “The Outsiders” (PG)
Aug. 5: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13)
Aug. 6: “E.T.” (PG)
Aug. 7: “Grease” (PG-13)
Admission to The Roof is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Guests who purchase Unlimited Gameplay wristbands ($15) or 9 Mile Station reservations ($20) receive access to Movies on The Roof.
Food and drinks will be sold at each screening, with cocktails, beer, wine and snacks available at the parlor bar located past the lobby in RFD Social. Additionally, guests can purchase items from the concession stand at Skyline Park.
The Roof is located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta. Seating is first come, first serve, and doors open at 8 p.m. For more information and an upcoming schedule of upcoming movies, visit www.facebook.com/events/402010870409836/.
