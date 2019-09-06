Leadership Sandy Springs has announced the makeup date for its second event in its Movies by Moonlight series of free film screenings.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was to be shown Aug. 23 but was postponed due to a thunderstorm. The makeup date is Oct. 18. “Captain Marvel” will be screened Sept. 6.
Pre-movie activities, including food trucks with food and beverages for sale, start at 6:30 p.m.
The entertainment on stage begins at 7 p.m., and the films commence at dusk. For the second straight year, the series will take place at City Green, the new park at the City Springs complex.
Leadership, a nonprofit that develops, educates and connects individuals to lead and bring value to the community, is planning special themed activities before each film is shown.
For “Captain Marvel,” the on-stage entertainment includes the Spring Street Band, the staff band of Sandy Springs Music and performers from the North Georgia School of Ballet. Costumed characters from Cosplay of America will be available for fun photos and children and adults in costume can join them in a costume parade.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2YbN1Ce or call 404-256-9091.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.