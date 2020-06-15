More than 450 participants walked a total of 153,163 miles in May, the equivalent of more than six trips around the world, during Livable Buckhead’s annual buckheadWalks!, the organization announced.
This year’s event shifted to a virtual one because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit that aims to improve the community’s quality of life through projects that promote mobility, greenspace, sustainability, energy/waste reduction and health and wellness.
Eli Zandman earned the individual buckheadWalks! title, winning a $150 Fifth Group Restaurants gift card and a one-night stay and breakfast for two at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Chastain Park came out on top in the team competition, winning a $250 Simon gift card for a team lunch. Julie Brock and Wayne Glass attended the most buckheadWalks! events, and each will receive a Peachtree Road Race bib and a $25 gift card to Maggiano’s.
“We’re thrilled with the response to buckheadWalks! this year,” Livable Buckhead executive Director Denise Starling said in a news release. “Late March was a bit of a scramble as we modified our plans, but it all ended up going really well. We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the virtual events, so we’re planning to keep some of them even after we’re able to begin hosting in-person events again.”
In a survey of walk challenge participants, 75% of respondents said buckheadWalks! helped foster a sense of community and camaraderie with their teammates. Walkers ranked a desire to be more active and to “not go crazy during COVID-19” as their top reasons for participating.
Most participants also achieved one the walk challenge’s primary purposes – avoiding short car trips in favor of a walk. In fact, 51% of respondents said that they had walked to a nearby destination to which they would previously have driven.
“The walk challenge was one of the most popular topics on our Slack wellness channel, and several employees expressed interest in finding other virtual challenges or creating our own to stay motivated over the summer,” Quinn Giardina of BrightWave, which partners with Livable Buckhead on the event, said in the release. “We really appreciate Livable Buckhead organizing the challenge and giving us a way to boost morale and encourage healthy habits while we couldn’t be in the office together.”
Livable Buckhead also surveyed buckheadWalks! participants to find out about their companies’ plans for returning to the office. Most (41%) reported that plans are unsure at this point while 16% are already back in the office. Nearly a quarter (23%) are going back in June, 8% are going back in July and August and 11% are going back in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.