Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters announces 232 adoptions during its participation in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s record-setting Summer National 'Empty the Shelters' event.
From July 11 to 31, a total of 28,121 homeless pets were impacted through adoption and transport at 282 shelters in 42 states. 'Empty the Shelters' is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, impacting the lives of more than 137,000 pets through adoption since 2016.
Furkids offered $25 for pet adoptions including cats and kittens. Adoptions were hosted at their ten different cat adoption centers throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area. FIV+ and FeLV+ cats were also available for adoption with waived adoption fees.
“Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest initiative and continues to grow each year to provide critical relief to overcrowded shelters through sponsored adoption fees allowing participating shelters to charge just $50 or less. The summer national “Empty the Shelters” was extended from one to three weeks to help take even more pets from kennels to couches.
During this life saving event, approximately 11,774 cats and 9,808 dogs were adopted from participating shelters. An additional 6,539 pets were also saved by “Empty the Shelters” — transported thanks to newly open space — bringing the total number of pets impacted to 28,121. This total is a 10% increase compared to the 2021 July cat adoption numbers.
"BISSELL Pet Foundation is thrilled to have set a new impact record for our 'Empty the Shelters' event during a time when our shelter partners and their pets are struggling with longer stays and slower adoptions," founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said. "We extended our event in direct response to the nationwide crisis. We knew we could save more lives with an additional two weeks of sponsorship, allowing more time for community members to visit their local shelters. We are overjoyed that thousands of pets are now in loving homes thanks to wonderful adopters."
Several cats were adopted right before the first day of school for many Atlanta families, including Pickles. As luck would have it, Pickles was there just in time to comfort their Kindergartener’s first day of school jitters the night before! Both slept through the night and cuddled together as new best friends. Pickles went from being an abandoned stray to completely loved and adored in his new home.
"Bissell’s 'Empty the Shelters’ event is always a great success with us here at Furkids," Cat Adoptions Manager Zac Hadlock said. "Hundreds of deserving animals get adopted into loving homes, which means we can welcome that many more animals in need through our shelter doors."
