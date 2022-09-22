Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making at stop at the Fox Theatre Dec. 3 for the tour of her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."
Produced by Live Nation, the six-city U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre Nov. 15. Obama’s "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," will be released globally Nov. 15, 2022.
"I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, 'The Light We Carry,'" Obama said. "I'm looking forward to making some new connections — and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour."
In this new book, Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.
Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.” She details her most valuable practices, like “starting kind,” “going high,” and assembling a “kitchen table” of trusted friends and mentors.
With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness.
"This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty," Obama said. "On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more."
"Following the incredible success of her Becoming Tour, we are honored to be working with Mrs. Obama again to bring The Light We Carry Tour to live audiences across the US this fall," Live Nation’s SVP of Global Touring Tara Traub said. "We are thrilled to be part of helping her share the practices and new pathways she's created that have the power to create meaningful change and connect us to one another during difficult times."
Obama is giving away a select number of community member tickets in each market. Additional details are forthcoming.
To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sept. 26, for the Verified Fan presale at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/michelleobama.
Verified Fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. Only fans who have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis.
All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan presale; any remaining tickets will be sold at the general public beginning Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.
