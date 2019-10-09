The Eating Disorders Information Network (EDIN), a Dunwoody-based nonprofit, will host its 19th annual Merrick's Walk Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Galloway School in Buckhead.
The 2.5-mile walk is named after Merrick Ryan, a Galloway graduate who died in 2000 of complications from an eating disorder during her freshman year at Bates College in Maine.
According to EDIN’s website, the walk’s goal is “to raise awareness about eating disorders and to remember those who have lost their battle with these terrible diseases.”
“The number of eating disorders in this country are astounding and increasing every year,” an email promoting the walk stated. “They affect people of all ages, sizes and demographics. EDIN's mission is to provide education and awareness by providing education in schools, community groups and corporations. EDIN's work saves lives.”
Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt and snacks. Galloway is located at 215 Chastain Park Ave. in Atlanta. For more information or to register, visit www.myedin.org/merricks-walk.
