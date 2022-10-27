Clubhouse Atlanta, a nonprofit organization that serves adults living with mental illness in metro Atlanta, celebrated its 2nd Birthday MembersFest and fundraising campaign kick-off.
The event took place at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Dunwoody Oct. 13. Mental health advocate and state representative Todd Jones was the keynote speaker. Representative Jones shared his personal story of his son’s battle with mental health and the challenges he and his wife Tracey faced as they tirelessly sought help for their son.
"Organizations like Clubhouse Atlanta play an integral part in assisting people with mental health challenges," Jones said. "They not only provide a vital service to our communities, they are also a part of the solution when it comes to breaking down barriers and eliminating the stigma associated with individuals suffering from mental illnesses."
Clubhouse Atlanta co-presidents Bill McClung and Susie Kyle have both lost a child from a mental health related death. McClung lost his daughter Katie around eight years ago and Kyle lost her son, Bo, October 2020. The dup banded together to start Clubhouse Atlanta, a chapter of the international organization.
As a member of Clubhouse International, which supports over 300 Clubhouses worldwide, Clubhouse Atlanta provides support to individuals in the metro Atlanta area by assisting them with their employment, education, housing and social goals.
Since its doors opened in October of 2020, Clubhouse Atlanta has served more than 35 individuals from Dekalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton and Rockdale counties. Membership in a Clubhouse community gives a person living with the effects of mental illness the opportunity to share in creating successes for the community. At the same time, he or she is getting the necessary help and support to achieve individual success and satisfaction.
Kyle and McClung also introduced Denise Brodsky, their new executive director, during the MembersFest. Brodsky assumed the role Oct. 3, 2022, after Clubhouse’s founding Executive Director, Freddy Morello, returned to Florida to continue his work in the mental health field.
"I am thrilled and honored to serve as Clubhouse Atlanta’s new Executive Director," Brodsky said. "Unlike traditional mental health programs, Clubhouse Atlanta members and staff make it a priority to build strong and meaningful relationships. The benefit of giving a member a life purpose and participating in the community is immeasurable.”
Guests enjoyed a magical evening of food, music, and camaraderie. MemberFest 2022 kicked off Clubhouse Atlanta’s annual fundraising campaign raising $18,000 before the night was over. The fundraising campaign will run through the end of January 2023, with a goal to raise $100,000.
To learn more about Clubhouse Atlanta, or donate, visit their website at www.clubhouseatlanta.org.
