Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 will hold its largest fundraiser, The CHRIStal Ball Aug. 20.
The annual event is in its 22nd year and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Foundry at Puritan Mill. Over the past 22 years, the CHRIStal Ball has raised millions to support CHRIS 180’s essential work in the Atlanta community.
Event leadership is made up of two CHRIS 180 Board of Directors members, Georgia-Pacific’s Lori Chennault and PwC’s April Estes, who have worked for more than a year to ensure the fundraising gala is a success.
Each year, the organization chooses a recipient of the CHRIStal Vision Award, who personifies the organization’s core values: creativity, honor, respect, integrity and safety. This year, that award goes to Marietta resident and CHRIS 180’s Immediate Past Board Chair and current Advisory Council member, Susan O’Farrell.
For more than a decade, O’Farrell, a retired finance executive who held roles at The Home Depot and BlueLinx has shared her corporate expertise with CHRIS 180 as well as her passion for advocating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Her love for the CHRIS 180’s mission is known by those throughout the Atlanta community with an effort to increase support for the youth, young adults, and families the organization serves.
"Susan has been an active leader in building a better community around her and the city at large, including active leadership on the CHRIS 180 Board," CHRIStal Ball co-chair April Estes said. "Since meeting her on the Board six years ago, Susan has been a dear friend and mentor to me, and we are thrilled to be honoring her in this way."
The evening will include live entertainment from the band Gritz and Jelly Butter, a live art installation, powerful testimonials, a silent auction featuring exclusive items and delectable food and drinks.
In addition to the in-person event, guests can also tune into the program on CHRIS 180’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The addition of that virtual option was sparked two years ago and has remained a staple for the organization as it connects with supporters at home.
The CHRIStal Ball Presenting Sponsors are Delta Air Lines along with Champion Sponsors Cox Communications, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Georgia Pacific and The Home Depot Foundation. Protector Sponsors include: Equifax, King and Spalding, Cadence Bank, PwC, Holder, PNC, Wells Fargo, Georgia Power, MSAC Charitable Fund, Yardstick Management, Marybeth and Fred Leamer, Liz and Frank Blake, Southwire and The Coca-Cola Company.
Tickets to The CHRIStal Ball can be purchased at CHRIStalBall.org.
