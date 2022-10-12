Meals On Wheels Atlanta will host its 34th annual A Meal To Remember on the evening of Nov. 4, at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.
One of the city’s premier food and wine experiences, A Meal To Remember raises funds each year that go directly to support MOWA’s mission of providing aid to Atlanta seniors and veterans who are home-bound and experiencing food insecurity by delivering nutritious meals each week and operating an emergency food pantry, pet pantry and home repair programs.
This year’s theme ‘The Art of Giving’ is inspired by honorees Paula and Glenn Wallace, founder and chief operating officer, respectively, of Savannah College of Art and Design for their decades-long commitment to philanthropy in Atlanta and beyond.
The black tie affair will feature a fabulous lineup of culinary experiences, including a reception with hors d’ouvres by Chefs Chris Kelly and Robert Gerstenecker of MOWA, first course by Chef Freddy Money of Atlas inside the St. Regis Atlanta, second course by Chef Mary Grace Viado of Village Tavern Birmingham, entree by Chef Edgar Kano of Four Seasons Atlanta and dessert by Chef Ami Dand of Capitol City Club. With each course, paired wines will be provided by Benzinger Family Winery and Imagery Estate Winery.
This year’s co-Chairs, Sarah Brown and Nina Packer, are two impactful women both professionally and philanthropically in Atlanta. Brown, after spending more than three decades cultivating business partnerships for The Coca-Cola Company, now sits on the Boards of Trustees for Emory University and MOWA.
Packer, a "dynamite in the entertainment industry" with demonstrated success leading marketing campaigns in film and music, is proud to be an educator in entertainment management, an entrepreneur through her company, DreamGirl Media and a philanthropist, using her expertise to guide nonprofit organizations closer toward their missions through targeted marketing and fundraising.
A Meal To Remember is managed this year by Candy Berman & Associates, with décor by Robert Long Flora and Design, and will include dinner and a silent auction.
