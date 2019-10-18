For the sixth straight season, Miller Lite, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and United Distributors are partnering to give Falcons fans safe and free transportation to and from games on select days.
Miller Lite Free Rides will be available for the Falcons’ next two home games: Oct. 20 game against the Los Angeles Rams and Oct. 27 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Since 2014 Miller Lite has encouraged Falcons fans to not drink and drive by giving them more than 116,000 free rides.
“MillerCoors believes that, through the Free Rides program, fans are able to enjoy game day more by celebrating responsibly,” Diane Wagner, alcohol responsibility manager for MillerCoors, the company that owns Miller Lite, said in a news release. “Partnering with MARTA and United Distributors provides the opportunity to offer Falcons fans safe and alternative transportation during two critical home games.”
Miller Lite representatives will hand out free Breeze cards Oct. 20 and 27 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Indian Creek, College Park, H.E. Holmes and Lindbergh MARTA stations. Additional route and schedule information is available by visiting www.itsmarta.com.
“We’re proud to support the Miller Lite Free Rides program in partnership with MARTA which has had a huge impact on our community,” Atlanta Falcons Chief Revenue Officer Tim Zulawski said in a news release. “It’s important to remind the Falcons family that there are safe, alternative transportation options so they can make responsible choices on game day.”
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey A. Parker added, “MARTA prioritizes the safety of its passengers and the entire Atlanta community. We are pleased partner with Miller Lite and United Distributors to get thousands of Falcons fans to and from the game using our transit system.”
Since the Free Rides program began over 30 years ago, safe rides have been provided to more than 6.7 million people in 28 communities. It has earned the full support of state and local law enforcement and is part of MillerCoors’ 2025 goal to implement impactful programs to prevent drunk driving in every market where the company sells beer.
This year, football fans 21 and older across the nation can pledge their commitment to being a designated driver for their friends and family during the football season and enter for a chance to win rides with Uber for a year by texting FOOTBALL to 28130. For more information, visit www.millerlitefreerides.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.