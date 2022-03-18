Hundreds of walkers touched by pancreatic cancer will unite at the Porsche Experience March 27 for a morning of hope, awareness building and fundraising for pancreatic cancer research.
This walk is sponsored by Northside Hospital Cancer Institute Liver and Pancreas Program. Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and has a 5-year survival rate of just 11%.
Funding cutting-edge research targeting early detection, new treatments and personalized medicine, the Lustgarten Foundation is a force for progress, improving pancreatic cancer outcomes so patients live longer, healthier lives.
The foundation funds the world’s preeminent pancreatic cancer researchers, driving the pursuit of bold and innovative science toward earlier detection, better treatments and transforming pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.
Atlanta’s Stefanie Wayco has volunteered with the Lustgarten Foundation since 2011 (beginning in NYC and now in Atlanta) after losing her grandmother to pancreatic cancer.
“I was in the process of founding the Atlanta Research Walk when I lost my mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017," Wayco said. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year to raise awareness and money to find a cure. It is a wonderful event, an uplifting day, where survivors and families (and now runners) bring hope to those fighting this terrible disease.”
Atlanta resident and NBA referee #6 Tony Brown, a pancreatic cancer stage 4 patient, is a fundraising team leader for the walk, and will share his message of hope with the crowd.
“What Lustgarten is doing to fund early detection of pancreatic cancer is critical to helping us extend our lives and time with our loved ones,” Brown said. “Community and support are everything, and events like these help us see we are not alone in our journeys.”
Dr. Eddie Abdalla, Medical Director of Northside Hospital's Cancer Institute, and event sponsor will also be on hand for the opening ceremony. Jeff Rothstein, Assistant Principal, The Alfred and Adele Davis Academy, whose Whipple surgery was performed by Dr. Abdallah and will be at the walk.
“We are thrilled to be back to in-person events this year; we believe in the power of community and are committed to advancing the best science to transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease,” Lustgarten Foundation CEO Linda Tantawi said. “Walks like these provide a meaningful opportunity for our dedicated community — everyone who has been touched in some way by this devastating disease — to come together, get involved and turn their grief and fear into action. Together, we are accelerating discoveries toward a cure.”
This is a timed USATF Qualifying Run. Casual walkers welcome. Participants are encouraged to set a goal and donate towards it, ask friends and family to fundraise and be part of this event. Registration begins at 8:00 am, with the 5k run/walk starting by 9 a.m.
To participate in Lustgarten Foundation’s 2022 Atlanta Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research, visit http://events.lustgarten.org/ to register as an individual or as a team.
