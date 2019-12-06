One local church is hosting its annual Christmas Market this weekend as a way for residents to both buy gifts and help those in need in two Caribbean countries.
Trinity Presbyterian Church in Buckhead will host the event Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Williams Hall. Held for more than 15 years, the market supports the church’s global mission efforts in Haiti and Cuba as well as local refugee resettlement.
Popular gift items include fair trade coffee and chocolate from Haiti and organic olive oil from Israel. Home-baked desserts and pre-made dinner entrees also are available along with traditional holiday decorations and one-of-a-kind glass ornament trees. Trinity is located at 3003 Howell Mill Road with closest parking available in the church parking lot off Moores Mill Road.
The Christmas market is also the best place to pick up a dessert to take to a friend, fill your freezer with prepared foods for the busy holiday season, discover an opportunity to gain a tax deduction with your monetary donation or buy teacher gifts and teach your child about giving at the same time.
For more information, visit www.trinityatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.